Proudly Announcing New Ebook Titled ‘My 45 Years of Living With Double Vision’

Marie Buckner, owner/operator of award-winning Booktoots’ Healing, is proud to announce the new release of her ebook titled “My 45 Years Of Living With Double Vision”.

When asked why she authored the book, she responded “After searching the Internet, I realized that there was no independent patient information available. All was tied in with clinics or surgeon’s offices. Since I have been living with the condition for decades, I felt the need to write about it to help others feel less alone.”

“For some background: A head-on car accident caused my head to hit the dashboard/steering wheel/and go through the windshield. This impact resulted in a closed head injury, multiple fractures, traumatic brain injury, and …among other things….double vision. “

“Come explore my 45 year history in dealing with eyecare professionals, triggering mechanisms, pre and post prisms, and strabismus surgery. You will also learn how to naturally lessen symptoms.”

Do you experience the migraine progression steps that she has? You can gain insight into how best minimize the effects.

This book is a must read for others who are living with this troubling and uncomfortable condition. You are not alone.

Her book is immediately downloadable from her website at booktoots.com (Booktoots’ Healing). Or, you can purchase it through the Lulu Bookstore.

