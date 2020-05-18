Scent Haven: Perfume Subscription Box Launches in Australia

Aussie entrepreneur, Gloria Ma has launched the perfume subscription brand, Scent Haven.

We all have our favourite scent or signature fragrance to wear on the daily, but it can be costly when our taste is more of a champagne budget. This is where a subscription model comes into play.

Perfume subscriptions are a great way to check out a huge variety of fragrances and extend your perfume library at the same time. Scent Haven is a playground of fragrance options for you to trial.

Gloria Ma, founder of Scent Haven said, “Like other subscription boxes, we allow you to pay a monthly sum in exchange for a selection of great smells and fragrances. It’s an inexpensive way to keep on top of your favourite perfume supply, to try out some big name brands, as well as a way to discover more niche names that you might not usually consider. We designed Scent Haven specifically for ladies and gents who love fragrances and enjoy different scents on different occasions. ”

With many high end brands to choose from such as Prada, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs and Valentino, Scent Haven aims to make your life easier for those on the go and of course who just don’t commit to finishing a whole bottle.

Another benefit is that you can have all your favourite fragrances on you without weighing you and your bag down, and they are also travel friendly.

All fragrances are 100% genuine, sourced from the licensed and authorised vendors. Scent Haven never carries knock-offs or order anything from an unethical party. Scent Haven guarantees that all their sleek Scent Haven vials contain genuine fragrances from the original large bottles.

“We provide a large variety (which is still growing) of designer fragrances to explore before committing to a single scent or spending hundreds of dollars. Our mission is to make the most beautiful and exclusive fragrances accessible to enable you to discover new favourites,” Gloria adds.

Scent Haven offers a 30-day supply of luxury designer fragrances, delivered to your door for just $23 (subscription price will be $19.95) per month. The packaging high-end and pretty enough to display too.

There is a 3-step process to ordering your perfume subscription.

Step One – You sign up

Scent Haven has hundreds of genuine designer fragrance selections and each month they introduce a new scent. Sign up today to get access to their hundreds of 100% authentic designer fragrance selections.

Step Two – Pick your monthly scent

Simply choose the scent you want to trial before committing to a full bottle of fragrance and add it to your queue.

Step Three – Receive your scent

Your custom order will arrive at your doorstep; your order will come with a beautiful free atomizer case if you are a first timer. Scent Haven ship all orders for FREE because they value their customers.

Scent Haven continue to diversify their portfolio, which they will also have a range of full bottle designer fragrances for their customers as well.

Visit the Scent Haven website here: https://www.scenthaven.com.au/