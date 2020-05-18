New Champagne Business is Launched

A new gift business has been set up by Bury St Edmunds man Didier Penine which enables people to send personalised bottles of bubbly to loved ones.

Say It With Champers is an idea Didier – known as Dids has been toying with for the past 10 years and combines family heritage with a sense of entrepreneurship and fun.

People can order single or multiple bottles of bubbles and personalise the labels for any occasion.

Didier Penine from Cockfield who has launched Say It With Champers which is a gift site where you can personalise your champagne gift. Didier Penine from Cockfield who has launched Say It With Champers which is a gift site where you can personalise your champagne gift.

Businesses can also purchase champagne with company logo labels for special events.

Dids uses two suppliers – his family Épernay vineyard at Festigny, offering Neveux Rousseau, and Champagne from Philizot & Fils.

When Dids married his wife Cristina his father sent over 20 bottles of personalised champagne for the celebration and the germ of the idea was planted.

Dids said: “Year on year I kept thinking I need to do this and while previously Champagne was not such a big thing here as it was in France now it is much more popular and has broader appeal and is more affordable. So I set up last June and began trading six weeks ago.

The website http://sayitwithchampers.co.uk offers 28 categories of occasion and people can input the text they want to appear on the label and neck sleeve. The champagne starts at £37.30 which includes Champagne, label, postage and packing.

Dids, who worked previously as a quantity surveyor, added: “The labels are very eye catching and I’m very optimistic. Personalisation is such a big thing at the moment. People can put their own stamp on a product and it gives the person receiving it something that is totally unique.

“It allows people to know that a lot of thought has gone into that gift and champagne always says a sense of occasion.” Please visit www.sayitwithchampers.co.uk for more information.