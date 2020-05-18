“India on Top of the Charts in Growth” said Dr. Nidhi Kumar, Celebrity, Artist , Producer, Celebrity Show Host & Lead Anchor, Delhi Doordarshan (DD) National TV at IIF Webinar on 18th May, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 28th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Dr. Nidhi Kumar, a Celebrity , Artist, Producer, Celebrity Show Host and Lead Senior Anchor, Delhi Doordarshan (DD) National TV, INDIA; Trustee, Netaji Subhash Trust, INDIA; Advisory Board Member, Wockhardts Foundation, INDIA. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India ( www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 72 global participants from USA, UK, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, Australia, India and others.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar said essence of life and religion is love. It can be divided into three terms – Energy, Vibration and Frequency. Having been a gold medalist all through her life and pursued her Masters in English, Dr. Kumar strongly felt that one needs to treat Failures as the stepping stone of Success. She narrated large number of examples from her life on how she grew as a strong and successful women not being deflected by failures and challenges in work and family life.

In order to induce happy living; Governments should bring changes in education system that after class five, students should be able to choose streams based on what they are good at or like to do. Dr. Kumar was very happy of the decision by Government of India to introduce Broadcasting over 12 Channels and more for education to students of India with one for every class and additional channels for the disabled via Television and Digital Platforms. She said that this would revolutionaries education in India bridging the gaps between Rural, Semi-Urban and the Urban students who are the future of India tomorrow.

Dr. Kumar felt that the Lockdown is a blessing in disguise and this is at the right time for everyone to invest in themselves and do what, make them happy. She said that the success mantra for all of us is in being persistence and that one must do the job best to their capabilities. She gave examples from her life and the cinematographic work she is engaged with Celebrities shows, Delhi Doordarshan (since 2008) and Netflix opportunities she is engaging with during this period.

Celebrity Dr. Nidhi Kumar strongly felt that the introspection she has been able to do in the last few months during lockdown has broadened her thinking and horizon to contribute to the society. She has been blessed to have her family members as senior government officials holding secretary positions in various departments across the country contributing in the growth and development in the country. However she feels to bring about reforms to take forward the interest of women, environment and youth, she need to let her zeal carve the path. Although she has been offered various political positions in the past by leading parties, however she feels that now is the right time in her life to make the move. She feels that life takes so many turns and opportunistic challenges put forward by uncertain times, that she feels the urge to now serve the society as a socially conscious women to nurture and service the cause of Humanity and the Environment. She enlightened us all of the way women have changed the spear of decision making and productivity in organisation, ministries and governments around the world including India with their dedication and zeal.

Addressing youth, Dr. Kumar emphasised that youth should believe in their dreams and also work & live the every moment of their life. She felt awakened by the thought of Prof. Aman Agarwal and appreciated the efforts of Indian Institute of Finance (IIF) to have considered to host these series of IIF Webinars on various Socio-Economic aspects, especially “The Essence of Life and Growth” bringing forth positivity and happiness to lives of people from around the world. She felt that this will go long way in building the right kind of human resource we need for the country. She also said that she would like to engage with professors from IIF for the economic and financial programs she hosts for various TV Channels, given the indepth knowledge wealth she has witnessed, having interacted for over a decade now.

Large number of Questions from amongst over 72 participants from Zoom Discussion Room; Youtube LIVE and FaceBook LIVE were asked by Dr. Mohd Haleem Khan (former Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Finance) ; Dr. M Banu Durukan (Dean & Professor, DEU, TURKEY); Ms.Somi Tandon (former Secretary (Finance), Ministry of Defense, GOI, INDIA); Prof. Madan M. Goel (former Vice-Chancellor and former Professor, Kurukshtra, INDIA); Dr. Mark (USA); Ms. Lisa Homes (UK) and many others.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.