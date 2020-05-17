Legia Smart with Expertise in UV Sterilizer Box Clarifies Safe Towel Sterilization Methods

Jiangning District, Nanjing City (May 17, 2020) – Many countries, recommend their citizens to stay safe and stay home in the present COVID-19 situation. At this juncture, it becomes important for people to understand different towel sterilization and disinfection methods. Understanding their requirements, Legia Smart with expertise in UV Sterilizer Box clarifies some methods on which towel sterilization can be done.

Not just for homes, towel disinfection is important for beauty spas as well. Legia Smart recommends that there are different methods like high-temperature disinfection cabinet and UV disinfection cabinet that will help with sterilization of towels.

The company produces a UV Sterilizer cabinet that will make sterilization of towels easier and quick for customers. To help salons and beauty clinics, the company produces the towel disinfection cabinet that will help them with disinfecting many towels at the same time. This is something important for any spa to ensure the safety of customers.

This sterilizer cabinet with a total capacity of 150L and a couple of separate rooms in the upper and lower side is designed by Le

gia Smart to meet the special needs of large beauty salons.

About Legia Smart:

The full name of Legia Smart is Nanjing Legia Smart Technology Company Limited. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of different disinfection cabinets, household kitchen appliances, dishwashers and sterilization machines.

