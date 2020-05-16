Salesforce partners with Pride Circle to help support Mental Health Wellness for the LGBT+ community

Salesforce India, in a first of its kind initiative, introduced a national webinar series; in collaboration with Pride Circle and Suicide Prevention India Foundation, to help address the vulnerabilities experienced by the LGBT+ community amidst the countywide lockdown. The webinar series titled “Pride & Mental Wellness” will be launched on 17th May, a day marked as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Registrations are open at https://bit.ly/outforce-bqb.

In addition to the economic impact, the ongoing global health crisis has also created panic and anxiety amongst the general population. While recent reports suggest a surge mental health related issues, the LGBT+ community are more likely to struggle during this period; due to the stigma and discrimination attached to their identity.

The webinar series, led by a team of renowned experts in the industry; aims to provide a safe platform for individuals to connect and discuss issues/ grievances, from fear of loss of job, anxiety of isolation, to more concerning topics such as coping and dealing with a hostile environment at home.

Based off of these initiatives, Pride Circle, Suicide Prevention India Foundation and Salesforce will work together to create a resource centre, to benefit future mental health wellness initiatives, specific to the needs of the LGBT+ community.

FREE Helpline with LGBT+ friendly counsellors – +91-80-470-96367 – Helpline is from 18th May-24th May 6pm-10pm