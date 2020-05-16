Health-N-JIG, one of the few Indian companies manufacturing Infrared thermometers Launches Forehead Non-Contact InfraRed Thermometer under MAKE IN INDIA

While PM Modi was addressing yesterday to build a self-reliant India and to be vocal about local products, several entrepreneurs and industrialists started working on the way forward.

One such company HEALTH-N-JIG, manufacturing Non-Contact InfraRed Thermometer launched itself on MAKE IN INDIA platform.

Mr. Jagdeep Khattar MD Health-N-Jig said “The Moulding & Assembly plant in Greater Noida with some electronics components support in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh with state-of-art manufacturing set up with fully automated online optical inspection of assembled PCB to the resolution of 10 Micron.Some of the USP’S that makes HEALTH-N-JIG thermometer different from others are – Its quick and accurate, Easy to switch between degree and Fahrenheit, High temperature alarm and 3 in 1 measurement i.e. measures body, object as well as room temperature.” Adds Mr. Khattar

The thermometer makes use of a specially designed and dedicated MCU for contactless infrared thermometer applications with a variety of flexible functions and features. The MCU Flash architecture facilitates production parameter adjustment and product calibration. As compared with other traditional solutions the design with integrated LDO, EEPROM, LCD Drivers, low noise operational amplifier and 24-bit A/D converter reduce the requirements for large numbers of external components thus providing long term reliability and stable operation.

The measurements can be taken from a distance for hot surfaces and objects or for food service purposes where items should not be touched or contaminated. It also has the availability of Memory and advanced measurement, which is very compact, lightweight and easy to use.The thermometer can be of multifunctional use at public places, Medicare, Offices and call centres, Malls, Passenger transport hub and many other places.