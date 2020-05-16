Buy traditional Indian Ethnic Wear for south Indian wedding

India is a land full of colors, cultures, a mixture of different languages, the cultures which follow different traditions. It is a place where you can see people of different races, castes, religions, and languages, living in harmony and peace together. Everyone having their traditions for the wedding, now in this article, we will discuss various traditions and Indian Ethnic Wear for them.

Mangala Snanam

It is the first ritual for the wedding performed by applying a paste of turmeric, sandalwood and kumkum is prepared by Sumangalis or married women. So as per the tradition, you can wear lehenga, simple and sober saree, or even like a bit embroidered crop top with a skirt.

Gauri Puja

It is a tradition at the bride’s home with a small puja for Goddess Gauri who represents purity, austerity, and virtue. You can choose simple Indian Ethnic Wear such as a simpler saree for the puja and then change into a heavy, embroidered, and lavish Kanjeevaram aka Pattu saree later on.

