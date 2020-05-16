Become a legal owner of your brand name with trademark registration

Trademark registration in Delhi is important for every business. The article explains the various benefits that your company gets with trademark registration.

So, you have thought of a creative brand name for business and all geared up to launch it into operations. Congratulations! But do you know the brand name is prone to being copied or stolen? Hence, trademark registration in Delhi is important when setting up your business. Every business has a well thought name for its products or services. This name is often decided with an emotion attached. This name helps you stand apart from your competitors too.

What is trademark registration in Delhi?

Trademark registration is the process of registering a brand name. This makes the organisation become a legal owner of that very name. Getting your name trademarked also gives you a right to use that name to promote your business in anyway. Anything can be trademarked – an alphabet, phrase, symbol, a letter or any combination of these.

What are the benefits of trademark registration?

1. Trademark registration comes with a myriad of benefits. Besides offering a unique identity to your business, it helps your customers distinguish your brand from others.

2. If you get your brand registered, you can protect it from infringement. In today’s competitive market, there are people who resort to unhealthy ways to get ahead. They may use a successful brand to tarnish the image. By getting legal ownership of the name, you can take a legal action against such malpractices.

3. A registered brand name helps in creating a goodwill among customers. It instils a confidence in buyers that you are selling a genuine product.

4. A trademark registration also helps in offering the important details about the organisation. This helps in further instilling more confidence in customers.

5. The process of trademark also offers a unique identity to your business. With legalizing your name, you get exclusive rights to promote your business. If your name is registered, the same cannot be allotted to any other party.

As you can see, trademark registration in Delhi, is an important tool for business. To make your business successful, it is important that you give your brand name a unique identity. This helps you safeguard your identity and protect your brand from infringement.

