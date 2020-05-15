Your First Step in Creating Promotional Branded Products

H.I.S Enterprise, established in 1989, is a B-BBEE registered and compliant company that specialises in the creative conceptualisation and production of a variety of products. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, the in-house graphics team is capable of designing and producing any branded promotional product you require. If you are in need of branded products, contacting H.I.S Enterprise should be your first step.

The company has a vast selection of products to choose from, including button badges, fridge magnets, licence disc holders, magnetic car signs, mouse pads, coasters, desk mats, rulers, conference name tags, etc. While these products are typically used for promotional reasons, they can also be for household use.

The graphics, marketing, sales and factory teams are all dedicated to bringing your creative ideas to life. If you have a vague idea of what you would like, but aren’t entirely sure how to bring it to life or what final touches to add, H.I.S Enterprise’s friendly staff would be more than happy to assist you. If you require advice on which promotional product to utilise out of their diverse selection, they can assist with that too. With their industry knowledge and experience, they will know which branded products would best suit your brand, as well as the application.

There are several different uses for these types of products. If you’re simply looking to create branded promotional products for your company to hand out for awareness or if you’re having the products produced as corporate gifts, the staff will be able to recommend which product will have the biggest impact or assist your employees the most. For example, you could have mouse pads manufactured with your company’s logo on them. Not only will this make your company look more professional, but our employees will also feel more connected and as though they are part of the team.

If you’re interested in utilising the creative design and conceptualisation services of H.I.S Enterprise’s graphics team or if you would like more information on the different products offered by the company, visit their official website at https://his-enterprise.co.za/.

About the Company

Contact:

Unit 2 Ringer Park, Printers Way

Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441

Tel: 021 551 5827