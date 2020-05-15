All You Need To Know About Simparica For Dogs

What Is Simaprica?

Simparica is an oral chewable treatment to protect dogs from fleas and ticks. This flea and tick preventive treatment provides immediate relief to dogs with prevailing flea infestations including the ones that already have flea allergies. The oral chews are effective against fleas and ticks for 35 days. It also is effective in killing ticks, and hence, it protects dogs from possibly life-threatening flea and tick-borne diseases. Simparica is a fast-acting treatment that cleans up mange and mites to reduce the risk of itching. The chewable tablet provides proven protection from re-infestation and safe to use for any breed of dog when used as directed.

How Does Simparica Works?

Simparica Chewables for Dogs consists of the potent active ingredient-Sarolaner. This is the powerful and effective insecticide as well as acaricide, which belongs to the group of isoxazoline. It starts eliminating fleas within 3 hours of administration and kills ticks in the span of 8 hours. It breaks the function of the nerves in the parasites, which results in the destruction of these parasites. Besides, its rapid onset of action assists in killing fleas before they even have a chance to lay their eggs, thus preventing home infestations and providing relief to dogs suffering from flea allergy dermatitis.

Benefits of Simparica

A monthly protection against fleas and ticks

Effective on dogs with flea allergies

Prevents and controls home flea infestations thereby, killing fleas before they even lay their eggs

Highly palatable in taste which makes it easy to give to the dogs

Provides instant relief to dogs from prevailing flea infestations

Prevents life-threatening flea and tick-borne diseases in dogs

Recommended for dogs at least 8 weeks of age weighing more than 2.8 lbs

Remains effective even on the 35th day after administration

How to Give Simaprica to Dogs?

Give one chewable tablet on a monthly basis

You can administer it orally or break it into pieces and integrate it in the dog’s food

This flea and tick treatment needs to be administered in a way that the dog chews it rather than swallowing it

Ensure that your dog consumes the entire dose

Make sure that your furry pal ingests the tablet for the effectiveness of the treatment

If you find that any part of the tablet is left unconsumed or lost then you can administer another dose straight away.

What Are The Possible Side Effects Of Simparica?

Of course in very rare cases, but there are some known side effects that you need to be aware of. Here are some possible side effects of Simparica-vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, tremors, or loss of control over bodily movements. If you notice any of these symptoms in your pet, then immediately rush to your vet.

Undoubtedly, there is a plethora of flea and tick treatments available in the market, but Simparica is a highly recommended treatment. Treating your dog with simparica is safe and easy as there will be no threat of flea or tick-borne diseases on your pet for more than a month. Moreover, do not forget to consult your vet before administrating any flea and tick treatments to your pet as they know your pet’s medical history well.