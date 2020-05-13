Paytm Insider brings The Bombay Canteen, O’ Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop digital and at home experiences

Mumbai 13th May 2020: Hunger Inc, the parent company to Bombay’s beloved restaurants The Bombay Canteen, O’ Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop has launched ‘Countdown to Good Times’ on the Paytm Insider platform. Fans of its food, drinks and design philosophy can now learn from Hunger Inc’s top chefs in online workshops, purchase its merchandise and even book future dining experiences that the team will create for customers at their homes.

The first digital workshop on May 9, which sold out within 2 days of launch, is a Goan Poee making workshop with The Bombay Canteen’s Chef Hussain. Keeping in mind restrictions in place, people have had the option to get the Poee ingredients delivered home ahead of the workshop if they choose, or get tickets that only provide access to the online workshop for a lower price. Paytm Insider’s seamless online experience, where e-tickets provide access to the online event over Zoom, will be in use here.

The team is also thinking ahead and providing a series of ‘at home’ experiences including a 4 course curated dinner for 4-8 people and a pastry making class with Pastry Chef Heena Punwani or Mithaiwala Chef Girish Nayak that can be booked in advance. These will be delivered once lockdown restrictions are lifted and the restaurant resumes full operations in compliance with government regulations. And there’s more. The Bombay Canteen’s now iconic dish, ‘Kejriwal Toast’ can now be booked for a whole year, and the experience gifted to others through Paytm Insider.

The range of experiences announced helps re-imagine the near future of restaurant experiences and drives innovation at a time it is most needed. View all experiences available here – https://bit.ly/3fpzonX

Paytm Insider CEO, Shreyas Srinivasan adds “We’ve been big fans of the thinking and commitment of the Hunger Inc team to bring a stand out dining experience. With the ‘Countdown to Good Times’, Paytm Insider is happy to be able bring something to look forward to now with Hunger Inc’s digital events, as well as in the future.”