Open for Business: Steel and Site

Brierley Hill, UK: To keep the supply chain of UK strong and moving, Steel and Site is working during the pandemic of COVID-19 and fulfilling customers’ orders.

The COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown has put a strain on the economy of the UK. To ensure the financial system stays strong and country keeps moving ahead, many manufacturing units across the country are running, which include Steel and Site. Steel and Site is UK’s leading independent structural steel fabricators and steel stockholders,and are open for business during COVID-19 pandemic. The company is manufacturing in line with current Health & Safety guidelines, in view of the letter from Secretary of State, Alok Sharma (MP) to the Manufacturing Sector.

The company spokesperson says, “We are extremely grateful to our clients for the patience and support they have shown us over the past few weeks. Following the UK government directions, we are continuing the steel supply during the Coronavirus.”

The wellbeing of the staff remains the company’s priority. The company adds, “With our diverse customer base, we have to meet requirements of various sectors of society; hence, measures were necessary to ensure other sectors have our support. We have changed our operations as appropriate, having fully reviewed our facilities and procedures, working to ensure the health and welfare of our team and our customers, whilst still maintaining the high standards of service you have come to expect from us.”

The team of Steel and Site is following the guidelines provided by government strictly to ensure the health of their staff and customers. These measures include frequent cleaning procedures, limiting social interaction, staggered break times for staff, regular washing of hands at the beginning and end of shifts, in-between breaks, sanitization of work station and employees, and more.

Steel and Site is a ISO 9001 certified company and the employees are proficient engineers, trusted team members and creative designers that provide high quality work at all times. The company assists their employees build a stronger future and ensure a regulated workplace. They continue to drive their business forward, providing a high quality service to customers.

For more information on their dedicated steel manufacturing services in UK, you can contact them at 01384 265 747. You can also visit the website https://www.steelandsite.com/ or send an email to sales@steelandsite.com for any query.

Steel and Site is an autonomous structural steel stockholder and structural steel fabricators located in the heart of the Midlands. We can design, fabricate, and install all types of steelwork projects with over 25 years of experience.

Contact Person – Westley Round

Address – Steel and Site, The Gateway, Brierley Hill,

West Midlands, England

Zip code/ PIN code – DY5 1LJ

Phone Number – 01384 265 747

Company Email ID: sales@steelandsite.com

Website: https://www.steelandsite.com/