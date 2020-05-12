Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is Raising Money to Buy Masks for Local Hospital Workers

Franklin Lakes, NJ, May 12, 2020 — Healthcare workers could always use masks. The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is raising money to purchase N95 and KN95 masks for local healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Raising money for the masks is part of the chamber’s initiative to help people in the community – especially healthcare workers during this time of need.

“Masks are very hard to get, and we are working with suppliers to get us the most masks at the lowest price that meet health standards guidelines,” said Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce President John C. Morley.

Visit the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce website at https://franklinlakeschamber.org/covid-19-fundraiser-to-provide-masks-and-other-ppe-to-local-hospitals and fill out the form to make a donation.

Donations are tax-free since the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

About the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce:

The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is an organization that strives to bring the businesses and citizens in Franklin Lakes together. The chamber’s mission is to inspire members of our organization to promote, facilitate and cultivate continuous economic growth in our community. The chamber is a resource to introduce businesses with our business and consumers for a mutually beneficial business relationship.

Media Contact:

The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce

PO Box 81

Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

pressreleases@franklinlakeschamber.org

https://franklinlakeschamber.org