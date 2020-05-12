European Crime Watch Alert: Another Investor Swindled by Fraudulent Lawyers, Kanzlei Herfurtner

Munich, GERMANY (May 12,2020)– European Crime Prevention Network has noted that another European investor has come forward to share their story about Kanzlei Herfurtner and how they swindled them out of substantial legal fees after pledging to pursue legal proceedings against legitimate financial companies.

The legal sector has already been bombarded by unscrupulous cyber criminals in 2020. The threat is incessant and unrelenting according to law firm representatives. Results to the latest Annual Law Firms’ Survey 2020 found 100% of the top 100 law firms had suffered a security incident.

Quite simply, bogus law firms are fakes impersonating genuine law firms or totally fictitious, using the trust of the legal profession to prey on unsuspecting consumers. Fraudsters will clone websites, steal logos, use the identities of regulated legal service practitioners, and masquerade as a genuine firm using sophisticated social engineering techniques.

In the past three months alone, the European Crime Watch has alerted the public to 9 bogus websites claiming to be regulated firms and 16 scam alerts concerning email and phishing fraud. Scams can include intercepting information during a transaction before attempting to amend details, such as bank details, in order to complete the scam and steal huge amounts of money.

“I continued to try and contact the lawyers with no avail and have since read that other victims have suffered the same experience by Kanzlei Herfurtner. I wholeheartedly believe this law firm is a complete scam. They falsely advertise that they will help you with legal action against, then they take your money and run.” Commented Jurgen Wener, a retired professional who was the latest victim of Kanzlei Herfurtner.

The European Crime Watch division has contacted Kanzlei Herfurtner with no luck, all emails have not been replied to nor was anyone available comment. A reporter visited its offices only to be greeted by various businesses who had no knowledge of the supposed law firm. It is now believed that Kanxlei Herfurtner alongside LAWMUC Rechtsanwälte have been linked as being the same operating fraudsters, changing the company’s identity once investors have been swindled.

German officials and authorities have been notified of Kanzlei Herfurtner and action is being taken not only to stop this type of fraud from happening again, but to shut down the operation which has stolen thousands of euros for helpless victims.

Source: European Crime Prevention Network

Media Contact:

Mario Kroos

Email: mario.kroos@eucpn.org

Telephone: +32 2 557 33 00

Address: Waterloolaan 76 Bd. de Waterloo

Brussels 1000 Belgium

###