Soil Testing Equipment Market worth $6.2 billion by 2025

The report “Soil Testing Equipment Market by End-user Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Environment), Type of Tests (Physical, Residual, Chemical), Site (Lab, On-Site), Degree of Automation (Automatic, Manual), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” The global soil testing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. The growing frequency of soil testing for cost reduction in fertigation & productivity and the need for soil conservation for human welfare have been driving soil testing equipment industry growth.

The construction segment is estimated to account for the larger share of soil testing equipment market, in 2019

The soil testing equipment, by end-user industry, is segmented into construction, agriculture, and others. Soil testing is widely used in the construction industry to check the physical and chemical properties of the soil and thereby understand the soil’s bearing capacity. Geotechnical properties, such as specific gravity, density, consistency, shear strength, and particle size, influence the stability of the engineering structures. The use of various equipment, such as augers, penetrometers, leachability equipment, permeameter, compactor, and soil sensors, among others, contribute to a significant share of the construction segment in the global soil testing equipment industry.

The residual testing equipment, by type of tests, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2025

The growing consumer awareness regarding the presence of chemical residues in fruits & vegetables and processed foods has been driving the need for soil testing before and after cultivation. This has led to high demand for GC-MS and ICP-MS test kits. The increasing consumption of fruits & vegetables, as well as processed foods, is expected to play a vital role in driving the demand for various soil testing equipment during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global soil testing equipment market in 2018

The presence of key soil testing equipment industry players, such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, and PerkinElmer, in the US coupled with the high adoption of modern agriculture practices, has resulted in North America dominating the global soil testing equipment market. Several environmental organizations have been actively contributing to market development and have enforced various environment protection policies. The North American soil testing equipment industry addresses multiple environmental issues, such as climate change, acid rain reduction, industrialization, soil erosion, and construction. The growing funds for soil pollution control for ecological safety and R&D investments for new product developments are also responsible for the growth of the market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the soil testing equipment market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Controls S.p.A (Italy), LaMotte Company (US), Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd (UK), Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd (India), Martin Lishman Ltd (UK), S.W. Cole (UK), Ele International (UK), Gilson Company Inc. (US), Humboldt Mfg. Co. (US), EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Eurofins Scientific (Luxemburg), Alfa Testing Equipment (US), Matest (Italy), M&L Testing Equipments (Canada), and Shambhavi Impex (India), among others. Manufacturers broadly adopted new product developments and acquisitions as their major strategies for the market.