Fastway Transmissions inks partnership deal with MX Player

~ As a part of the deal, IPTV customers will be able to enjoy a large library of MX Player content ~

9th May 2020 , Ludhiana , India : Fastway Transmissions and India’s #1 entertainment app of 2019, MX Player have inked a partnership deal to bring Fastway’ Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) customers in North India, MX Player’s premium content as a value-added service.

MX Player offers a wide online streaming library of premium content along with a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance. All IPTV customers, will have free access to this content. With this deal, MX Player aims at expanding the reach of their offerings as well as making its vast content library available to varied sets of audiences.