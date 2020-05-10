The rising Hip Hop musician, Angel Henry unveils the release of his latest EP album ‘Elevation’

Place, (May 10, 2020): The Canadian – Nigerian musician, Angel Henry unveils his latest EP album ‘Elevation’. Known with his full name, Henry Junior Ogar, has earned several awards for his last releases that had ruled the music charts for the longest time. The leader of music charts in Hip-Hop, the next top rated Nigerian Canadian musician also had starred in rising stars. Following the successful release of his last album ‘Reverbnation’, the hip hop artist rose to fame in no time.

At present, Angel Henry is signed to Canadian music label, Blue Pie Records and has been introduced to the label by Nedjon Media during his visit in Nigeria in the year 2017. His songs have originated from the medieval times to the classical music, to the genre of Hip Hop and rap where he finally found his true calling. Calling himself a classical and hip hop/rap musician, Angel Henry is here to rule the world with his upcoming EP album, ‘Elevation’.

Acclaiming love worldwide with the first album, the Nigerian musician aims to win hearts with his 2nd studio album. The forthcoming album is going to be available at https://www.reverbnation.com/Angelhenryjnr_ where listeners can also lend an ear to his previous album while enjoying a musical night. This is also where listeners can read his biography and know exclusive insights about him up close and personal.

About Angel Henry

Angel Henry is a Nigerian-Canadian musician who has released his second EP album with ‘Elevation’ and identifies himself to be a classic and hip hop/ rap musician.

For more information, feel free to browse https://www.reverbnation.com/Angelhenryjnr_

###