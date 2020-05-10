Mother’s day quotes by Interior Designer Punam Kalra Creative Director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts

Mother’s Day is a beautiful day celebrating the sheer joy of motherhood. The famous poet Rumi once said that, we are born of love; and love is our mother. I feel it best describes the innate connection between a mother and child, as it’s the purest and untainted bond there can ever be; born in love, and cherished lovingly forever.

The relationship between parents and children, is tremendously powerful, scarcely to be comprehended in any rational way. The natural responsibility of motherhood is of being an unselfish anchor, and an unfailing compass. My mother always inspired me to stand tall in my own self, loving yet firm, and it’s the same lesson that I have tried to impart to my own children.

Reminiscing about the power of motherhood on this day, I muse about my bond with both, my mother, and my children, and how the purity of these bonds is essentially the same. There is no bond stronger than the one between a mother and her child. I still remember how my younger one and I began to giggle, and then fell into a side-splitting round of laughter. It was a cleansing, a complete sort of laughter, that only a mother and child can share.