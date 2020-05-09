New Radio Station Locks Down Wellness During Troubled Times

In the unsettled world that we currently find ourselves in, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and (quite literally) isolated. At a time when nurturing our physical and mental wellbeing has never been more important, many of us are facing the stresses of lost jobs, new working conditions and the wrench of missing loved ones.

Set to launch on the 13th of June 2020, Serenity Radio aims to connect listeners with a combination of mindfulness tips, topical talks, live guided meditations and soothing music.

Mind matters

During the current crisis, it’s essential to remain mindful of our feelings in order to manage them effectively. At such a stressful time, we each need reminding that it’s okay to be scared, fine to be worried and perfectly normal to miss our friends and family. Hosted by holistic enthusiasts, Craig Richardson and Michelle Clarke, Serenity radio will offer a helping hand to those who are struggling and seeking some much needed R&R.

Listen to the Serenity Radio trailer HERE

Lending a hand – and an ear

Studies have shown that listening to the radio can have a hugely beneficial effect on our mental wellbeing. As well as offering companionship and social interaction, listening to the radio for a little while each day can help to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression. At the moment, many of us are spending our days being assaulted by frightening figures and conflicting advice regarding Covid 19. Although it’s important that we stay informed, it’s equally as important to switch off occasionally to give ourselves a break. Serenity Radio’s 24 hour programming will strive to educate and engage listeners with a whole host of life affirming features, including:

● Live guided meditations

● Uplifting and ambient music

● Nutrition & lifestyle advice

● Informative and positive holistic podcasts

● Advice from industry experts in yoga, pilates, alternative medicines and so on

● Listener interactions

In the spirit of inclusion, Serenity Radio is actively inviting wellbeing practitioners and new musical artists to become part of this innovative new station.

Serenity Radio’s programming will begin at 10:00 AM on the 13th of June 2020.

About Serenity Radio

Serenity Radio is the brainchild of two extraordinary talents who share over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing as well as 15 years of holistic practice. Based in London, this upcoming internet station hopes to bring together industry experts to help promote mindfulness and wellbeing practices to everyone that wants to listen.

For more information about Serenity Radio, visit: https://www.serenityradio.co.uk/

For press enquiries, contact: michelle.clarke@serenityradio.co.uk

###