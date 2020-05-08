Welcome to Sundance Pools

Sundance Pools has a large, affordable range of fibreglass swimming pools in a variety of shapes and sizes covering every taste and lifestyle that can be delivered through our network of agents and excellent transport infrastructure through-out South Africa at the most competitive swimming pool prices.

Sundance Pools has been awarded the National Fibreglass Pool of the Year 2019 at the recent NSPI awards held in Johannesburg on 27 July. This is the third time Sundance Pools has received National Pool of the year award.

We are extremely proud of this achievement as we have worked very hard at being at the forefront of fibreglass pool development and innovation, not only in South Africa but world wide. This award is for one of our custom shaped fibreglass pools of which we developed the manufacturing process many years ago and that has now become a major part of our business. We can manufacture any size and shape pool you desire, within reason, even joining two or three large pieces together on site when the pool is too big to transport in one piece.

We are known for the quality of our standard range of fibreglass shells as well as our skill and knowledge in developing new and challenging pools for projects previously thought impossible to manufacture and install.

Together with our customers, suppliers, architects and builders we continue to lead the fibreglass pool industry as far as quality and innovation is concerned and we are proud to be recognized by the National Spa and Pool Institute of South Africa for our efforts.

Pool Repairs and Services

We also offer pool repair services, renovations, swimming pool filter installations, as well as fibreglass pool linings to give your old, retired swimming pool a new lease on life! Not to mention adding value to your property.

Sundance Pools are members of the National Spa and Pool Industry of South Africa (NSPI) which ensures that manufacturing and installation standards, as well as business ethics, are maintained at the highest level.

Contact Sundance Pools today for an obligation free quote of the most

affordable swimming pool prices Cape Town and South Africa has to offer.