Author Mag Dimond to host “Writers Coming Together” interview series, featuring Jack Kornfield

San Francisco, California (webnewswire) May 8, 2020 – The problem with social distancing and sheltering in place is that authors, book writers, and literary enthusiasts are unable to gather together and discuss craft and their work. Until now.

Mag Dimond, author of the #1 international best selling book BOWING TO ELEPHANTS, TALES OF A TRAVEL JUNKIE is changing the status quo with her creation “Writers Coming Together”. It’s an intimate author discussion series for book enthusiasts, writers, and lovers of narrative & craft.

Viewers and listeners will get inside the minds of one-of-a-kind, award-winning authors from around the world. The series begins with Jack Kornfield on Thursday, May 7th, at 1:30 pm Pacific, 4 pm Eastern live at facebook.com/travelswithmag/

According to Dimond, “the effects of COVID-19 are revealing something critical for authors & writers that’s critical to meditation and Buddhist practice. While you walk this path by yourself, you never have to walk it alone. That’s why I’m creating ‘Writers Coming Together’.”

In the subsequent weeks after Jack Kornfield, Dimond will be “talking shop” with other authors, including, but not limited to:

● Brooke Warner, May 14 — publisher, author of Green-light Your Book, What’s Your Book?, TEDx speaker, and columnist for Publishers Weekly

● Betsy Graziani Fasbinder, May 21 — Author of From Page to Stage: Inspiration, Tools, and Public Speaking Tips for Writers

● Nita Sweeney, May 28 — Author of Depression Hates a Moving Target and You Should Be Writing

● Peter Elbow, June 4 — Author of Writing Without Teachers and Writing with Power

● Joseph Ranseth, June 11 — Author of Go Ahead, Start A Movement

● David Kundtz, June 18 — Author of books on Mindfulness, 100,000+ Sold in 6 Languages

● Ilene English, June 25 — Author of Hippie Chick, Coming of Age in the ’60s

All discussions are free, open to the public, and take place at 1:30 pm Pacific, 4:30 pm Eastern on Thursdays at facebook.com/travelswithmag/

To sign up for notifications about the series, and to receive the full schedule, visit https://www.bowingtoelephants.com/writerscomingtogether

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Mag Dimond is the award-winning author of BOWING TO ELEPHANTS, Tales of a Travel Junkie (which hit #1 in 5 countries on the day it launched, won a Best Indie Biographies & Memoirs from Kirkus, and just received the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award for its cover..

Dimond’s book has been compared to EAT, PRAY, LOVE in professional reviews and has received accolades from many thought leaders in the mindfulness space, including Jack Kornfield. It’s full of stories of her travels around the world, self-discovery, healing, food, and so much more.

Mag has been a world traveler since age 11…living with her mother in Italy for 3 years. She has traveled extensively in Europe and the US, as well as Bhutan, Burma, Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Galapagos, Guatemala, India, Japan, Kenya, Peru, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mag’s essays are on Elephant Journal (being read by almost 2 million people).

# # #