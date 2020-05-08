2020 Guangzhou Int’l Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Fair (GSW 2020)

Date: Dec 21st-23rd, 2020

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo

Add: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.gswfair.com/index.php?lang=en

Review of GSW 2019

GSW 2019 held on a show floor of over 15,000 sq.m with about 200+ exhibitors and recorded 22,000 visitors plus repeat visits. The exhibitors included Yuwang Sanitary Ware & Technology, Zunlong Sanitary Ware, TOSTY, Monalisa Bath Ware, Vonga Sanitary, Seicurty, Ledin, Hongbo, Jiehua, Yimite, Lankee, Luosiya Sanitary Ware, Naike Sanitary Equipment, Yubeoo Sanitary Ware, Hiroom Sanitary Ware and so on. 70% exhibitors considered to participate in the show again, and 80% buyers would recommend the show to their peers.

Preview of GSW 2020

GSW 2020 is going to converge China’s top sanitary ware exporters for worldwide buyers to meet and create a global sanitary product display platform. Dozens of exhibitors have booked and enlarged their booths, such as Mingrui Technology, Yingfeng Glasswork, Xinchao Alu. Furniture, Deju Lighting, Jieyuan Sanitary Ware, etc. What’s more, Foshan City Sanitary Ware Industry Association (FWA), China’s leading trade body, will continue to show us their supports!

2020 International Bathroom & Sanitary Ware Development Forum

As the signature concurrent event of GSW, this forum has attracted many professional speakers from across the world in the past years, such as China, Australia, America, India, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Ukraine, and etc. Supported by these speakers, our forum has been recognized by an increasing number of professionals. For the 2020 edition, it will continue to deliver worldwide trends and latest technologies!

Sharing Cross-industry Buyers With 2020 Kinpan Week!

China Smart Homes & Buildings Expo (SHB) and Kinpan Week, one of the most eye-catching real estate grand events in China, will be co-located with GSW 2020, Gathering China’s Top-ranked Real Estate Developers, such as Evergrande Group, Vanke Group, Country Garden, Poly Developments, Greenland Group, Sunac China, R&F Group, and so forth, presenting to you unlimited business opportunities!

Exhibition Scope

Bathroom equipment

Hot tubs

Shower cabins

Bathroom plumbing

Ceramics

Accessories and components

