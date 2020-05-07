ShenZhen Yuguang New Material Co., Ltd. Offers Smart PDLC Films for All Kind of Applications

Shenzhen, China: ShenZhen Yuguang New Material Co., Ltd. is offering an extensive range of PDLC switchable films for residential or commercial spaces. The installation of smart PDLC films can be used in healthcare, household, and automobile industry for blocking UV rays.

ShenZhen Yuguang New Material Co.,Ltd. is a china-based PDLC film and smart glass manufacturer that manufactures advanced intelligent films and glasses for all kind of industrial, domestic and automotive applications. The company has been in the industry for ten years, providing superior quality privacy glass and privacy film products at highly competitive prices to retailers and dealers globally. With a team of dedicated R&D experts, the company is consistently innovating and improvising the PDLC product line. The company has all the necessary certifications from ISO, SGS, CE, ROHS, China 3C, and many other international standards with 20 technical patents.

The smart glass is made of PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal), which turns transparent instantly after switching on the power and converts back to opaque after a power cut off. The smart film can be operated by the power button, remote control, smartphone as well as with light and motion sensors.

Here are some merits of installing Smart PDLC Films:

Opacity level – Smart films can change from translucent to clear, within just a few seconds.

Temperature control – Smart Glass is an alternative to other methods of temperature and light control, used in buildings.

Maximum UV protection – High-end switch glass protects by blocking 99% of UV rays.

Electric-efficiency – Smart PDLC Film manufactured by the company consumes immensely low power and saves on the electricity bill.

ShenZhen Yuguang New Material Co.,Ltd. is proud of the PDLC films range offered by them and is working endlessly to deliver better services to their clients. To know more about the Smart PDLC Films, visit their official website https://www.pdlctop.com/. For queries, call or WhatsApp at +86 13528895042.

Email: info@smartglasscn.com

Address: 2/F, Building 3, Huaqiang Industrial Logistics Park, No. 43 Qingfeng Avenue, Longgang District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China

About the Company:

Pdlctop.com is a leading smart glass manufacturer and wholesaler of PDLC Films and smart glass material over a span of 10 years. The company has all necessary certifications from ISO, SGS, CE, ROHS, China 3C and many other international standards with 20 technical patents.