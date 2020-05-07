RE Marketing Tips

If you sell something, it is important that you consider the viewpoint of those you want to meet. You are asking them, after all, to part with a lot of money. You need to be familiar with current trends, and any features that potential customers may find must-haves or deal-breakers.

Which sounds more complex than it actually is. By looking at home decor blogs and magazines, you can get a glimpse of selling features and compare what you see with the listings you’re investigating (especially the ones that sold). Pinterest searches are perfect to find up-and-coming and latest trends!

Most often than not, if you haven’t recently upgraded your house, you’re going to have to make a few changes to your house to get top buyers dollar. Choose carefully when you spend your money and invest in enhancements that have an impact when you start getting deals that can pay for themselves.

A fresh coat of paint. Stay away from taste-specific shades that either love or hate men, but do not rely too heavily on neutral boring either. Bring everything you’ve learned to the table, instead, and add a fresh coat of trendy paint to strategic locations. You will be shocked how much a brightly coloured accent wall would make a difference!

Give some love to your flooring If you have an old carpet, get rid of it with ASAP. If your hardwood floors need to be polished, painted, or something like that, get to work or employ someone who can make them look their best.

When you have no choice but to replace the floors, find inexpensive laminated floors which are not going to be as costly as actual wood. When well selected, the laminate flooring will make your house look like a million dollars and push up the value.

Improve your kitchen cabinets. Most real estate agents call the kitchen "the home’s heart." Never underestimate its value when you market your house.

If your kitchen is still in good shape but could use a bit of love, painting the cabinet doors and replacing the rusty, worn-out handles with some new and stylish hardware is an simple and inexpensive way to give it a fresh look. Look at what updated kitchens look like on the current market and model yours after them.

Several factors determine the value of a property, but the personal opinion of the proprietor is not one of them. Many Virginia homeowners have an emotional connexion to their properties, and that can cloud their judgement when it comes to pricing. That is when communication with outside sources is especially relevant.

Buyers don’t care about all the fond memories you have of the living space, so maintaining an acceptable distance and a professional viewpoint when pricing your home is important.

Using websites like for sale or rent by owner to get an idea of how cheap, high and average prices in your area look like per square foot. You may also search the public records in Virginia’s local jurisdictions and receive advice from local Realtors dealing for the same type of property.

It’s hard to believe how some people still think photos are not that relevant for their listing despite living in an Instagram environment. They think any photo off their phone will do. There could not be anything further from the facts.

Would you rather buy a pretty pastry at a restaurant or one equally tasty, but that looks like someone burned the top and then sat on it? You’d pick the pretty one with the fancy icing and flaky layers, right? The same is true of future homebuyers.

Don’t skimp on this step because it will determine how many people actually show up to your open house and how many offers you get after they leave. If the pictures don’t catch the buyer’s eye, they’ll keep scrolling and move onto the next listing page, and you will have lost an opportunity.

They type of camera and the lenses used both influence the quality of your house photos. Phones might be great nowadays, but unless you have a brand new, top of the line smartphone, you’re better off using a professional camera that’s compatible with wide-angle lenses. Wide-angle lenses are the best at capturing details and making each room look ample and airy—and the bigger your home looks, the better.

If you know how to take decent photos and decide to go the DIY route, don’t forget to edit them before posting. Too often, people shy away from making small edits. You have to think like a professional, and professionals edit their photos so they pop. See alos: for sale or rent by owner reviews. As long as you’re only enhancing the lighting and contrast, you’re not misleading potential buyers. It’s ok to edit out that pair of shoes you forgot to pick up before taking the picture.

If you’re on a tight budget and know someone skilled with a camera, consider giving them a call—but only if they truly know what they’re doing. Remember, photos are the first glimpse people have at your property, and they will use them to judge. Make them fall in love at first sight!

Lastly, if you can afford it, consider hiring a professional real estate photographer who specializes in real estate photos. It’s even better if they work with a stager because, as a team, they can stage your home and make your listing shine. You want those photos to set it apart from all the other homes on the market!

The beautiful photos you see in magazines don’t happen by accident, and this is not an area where you can afford to be stingy.