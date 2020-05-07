Posted on by

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited resumes partial operations

Pursuant to the government’s directive that sanctions resumption of manufacturing operations, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) has today restarted partial operations in a phased manner at its Hisar plant in Haryana. The Company has implemented all necessary guidelines set by the central government and local authorities to ensure safety and well-being of all the employees and other stakeholders involved in the manufacturing operations. All personnel will follow social distancing and prescribed safety guidelines enforced by the Company. Based on a periodic review of market conditions, the Company will further its manufacturing in a phased manner.