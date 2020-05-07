Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited resumes partial operations

Pursuant to the government’s directive that sanctions resumption of manufacturing operations, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) has today restarted partial operations in a phased manner at its Hisar plant in Haryana. The Company has implemented all necessary guidelines set by the central government and local authorities to ensure safety and well-being of all the employees and other stakeholders involved in the manufacturing operations. All personnel will follow social distancing and prescribed safety guidelines enforced by the Company. Based on a periodic review of market conditions, the Company will further its manufacturing in a phased manner.