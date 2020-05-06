Xceedance and Xemplar Partner to Advance Mobile Capabilities for Insurance Organizations

Xceedance and Xemplar Insights today announced a strategic partnership to bring innovative, mobile-based insurtech solutions to global property/casualty insurance markets.

As a comprehensive consulting and managed services provider, Xceedance collaborates with insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, and brokers worldwide to optimize operations, apply intelligent technologies, increase analytic capabilities, and boost profitability. Xemplar Insights complements Xceedance offerings with innovative digital solutions using smartphone, cloud, and data technologies.

With Xemplar’s mobile platforms and proprietary smartphone-based telematics for personal and commercial lines insurers, Xceedance will augment its technology capabilities for insurance organizations looking to launch and service user-based insurance (UBI) products. The Xemplar-Xceedance partnership also delivers modern, insurer-branded mobile apps with rich features for policy and claims services.

“We are constantly looking to strengthen our leading-edge platforms with solutions to help our clients work more efficiently,” said Travis MacMillian, chief business officer at Xceedance. “Our partnership with Xemplar is exciting and beneficial for Xceedance clients, as we incorporate and expand advanced mobile functionality within our offerings. As a case in point, clients using the Xceedance MGA Agility Suite can immediately roll-out cohesive mobile apps for their policyholders, encompassing service features such as ID cards, pay premium, FNOL, roadside assistance, and more.”

“An ecosystem of insurtech solutions and service providers is of immense value to insurers. Pre-integrated technologies and services reduce operational overhead associated with feasibility analysis and implementation,” said SK Tirumala, CEO of Xemplar Insights. “We are delighted to partner with Xceedance to augment their capabilities with our mobile solutions; and to help Xceedance insurance clients launch usage-based insurance products, or engage and service their policyholders in mobile channels. This partnership enables both companies to seamlessly support the mobile requirements of insurance organizations across the world,” added Mr. Tirumala.

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Germany, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization.

About Xemplar Insights

Xemplar Insights is an independent software solutions company, with a proven record of successful implementations, impactful results and customer satisfaction. In operation since 2015, the Xemplar team has developed several innovative software products and solutions to enable P&C carriers, MGAs, and commercial fleets with digital transformation in the areas of (a) customer engagement, (b) policyholder services, and (c) risk management. Built using robust cloud architecture and native mobile frameworks, Xemplar products are designed to be scalable, flexible and extendible to suit the needs of P&C insurers. Solutions are highly economical and deliver a significant ROI.

