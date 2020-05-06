Guide for beginners as well as experts on spray paint art

United States 06.05.2020 There are many ways to express your perception as well as thoughts. Some people express their inner-self through writing poems, some other prefer to write stories and some follows the colourful path of painting. The paintings further offer vast range of colouring options. The most popular is the spray paint art.

Spray paint Art by Alisa offers the bundle of video tutorials to teach old and new spray paint techniques. Moreover, they are having video tutorials of Gerardo Amor, one of the original Mexican spray paint artists. He is known to be the inventor of many beautiful ways of painting planets, galaxies with a spray can.

The video tutorials available with Alisa not only polishes the skills of spray painting rather there is a separate section of tutorials for spray paint art for beginners. The viewers of the video tutorials will find the range of tutorials starting from the tutorials on basic fundamental concepts of selection of non-toxic and best quality colours, use of newspaper, palette knife, then tutorials on mixing of colours and then gradually the level of tutorials enhances with the sharing of techniques and skills of painting that polishes the hidden artist of the viewers.

The range and categories of subscription started from basic membership to Gold year membership. Moreover, the option to purchase individual lesson is also there as per the available packages. The basic skills were taught by Gerardo Amor and intermediate skills will be covered by Alisa. The level of expertise and skill enhances with each passing tutorial.

The Alisa with her vast experience in the spray paint art has done a wonderful task of creating a separate section of spray paint art for beginners. The initial bundle of tutorials is mainly meant to clear the doubts of the beginners, moreover, it boosts the morale of the beginners and encourage them to become the expert spray painter. The feedback of the subscriber of the tutorials shows that after going through the tutorials they are able to make skies, pyramids, underwater paintings, ocean scenes, streams, liquid landscapes, dolphins, air brush skills and many more. For more details please visit https://spraypaintartsecrets.com/2020/04/17/spray-paint-landscape/