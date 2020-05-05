Ohana Yoga + Barre now offers a premier online platform for Yoga + Barre classes

Ohana Yoga + Barre, a yoga and barre studio in Denver, has announced the launch of their online studio, Ohana Online. Ohana Online is an online platform hosted by a company called Union. The platform offers Yoga + Barre classes through Livestream and a shoppable on-demand library. There are 3-4 classes on the Livestream schedule each day. Each live class is recorded and saved in the library, so students have access to all content created. Ohana Online is a way for students to access all the perks of a boutique fitness studio, in the comfort of their own home.

There are many different formats of Yoga + Barre on the Ohana Online platform, including Yoga Flow, Restorative Yoga, Yoga FiiT, Barre, Barre FiiT, Barre Flow, and Barre BURN. The class diversity is intended for individuals of all ages and abilities. All instructors of the Ohana Online classes are certified and come with many years of experience. Every teacher offers a different style and approach to movement so that every class extends something new to learn and enjoy. Ohana Online offers online classes at $10 a drop-in, or at different membership rates.

Ohana Yoga + Barre is excited to bring this offering to Denver residents and beyond. Their upscale Yoga + Barre offering can be accessed globally, bringing students together in a brand new way. Ohana means family, and the family just got significantly bigger. What was initially a response to the coronavirus crisis, Ohana Online has become a new avenue of business for the local studio. Their larger vision is to make the online Yoga + Barre world more community-focused, accessible, and fun. Students are also encouraged to join their digital community through their social channels.

About Ohana Yoga + Barre

Ohana Yoga + Barre is a premiere yoga and barre studio in the Berkeley neighborhood of the Highlands, Denver founded by Alyssa Manny. Ohana provides a multitude of platforms for self-expression and inspiration to cultivate a free spirit, a healthy body, and a connected mind. Ohana offers yoga and barre classes for adults as well as kids yoga and a playgroup for kids 8 weeks and up. Classes are guided by Denver’s most experienced and knowledgeable instructors. Furthermore, Ohana’s on-site childcare program allows yogi moms to keep their routine without needing to leave their children at home. Finally, Ohana provides Yoga Teacher Training for all levels of practitioners who are looking for advancing their practice. For more information: https://ohanayoga.com/

Contact info:

Name: Devon Barrow

Ohana Yoga + Barre

Address: 4342 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212

Phone: +1 (303) 495-5260

Email: info@ohanayoga.com

