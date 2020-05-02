US Capital Global Securities Launches Convertible Note Offering for EQITrade Limited

San Francisco-based private financial group engaged as lead placement agent by the parent of the world’s first global digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals

San Francisco, California, USA., May 02, 2020 – US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity in EQITrade Limited. So far, 20% of the convertible note offering has been funded already. The company’s subsidiary, EQIBank Limited (“EQIBank”), is theleading digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, providing 24/7 cloud-based banking in multiple currencies to 180 countries, and unlike its competitors, its services are offshore and tax-exempt.

Combining a low-cost global banking network with real time insights, EQIBank offers clients personal and corporate accounts, card services, exchange, lending, custody, and wealth management. Its multi-channel and scalable core platforms provide streamlined on-boarding, simple user interfaces, and end-to-end solutions with a strong focus on client experience.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC.

“As we continue to take digital banking to a new level internationally, we are very pleased to be partnering with US Capital Global Securities to launch this investment opportunity,” said Jason Blick, CEO at EQITrade Limited. “We believe the banking industry – with its old technology, local operating model, and expensive cash handling – is overdue for an overhaul, and EQIBank is leading the way.”

“We are excited to be serving this global, market-disruptive FinTech firm as its lead placement agent on this offering,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “The past few years have demonstrated the immense popularity of digital banking platforms, such as Monzo and Chime, but EQIBank’s vast global reach, tax-neutral status, and high-barriers to entry are a welcome evolution in this new approach to banking. The opportunity to participate in this convertible note offering is now open to eligible investors.”

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.