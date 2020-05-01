New Vishay Quartz-Based Ceramic UVC Emitting Diode Eliminates Need for External Lenses

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has added to its portfolio of short wavelength ultraviolet (UVC) emitting diodes with its release of the new Vishay Intertechnology compact SMD device for sterilization, sanitation and purification applications. Designed to replace mercury UVC lamps, the Vishay Semiconductors VLMU35CL00-280-120 delivers an extremely long lifetime in a 3.5mm by 3.5mm by 1.2mm surface-mount package with a quartz window that eliminates the need for an external lens.

The device released by New Yorker Electronics offers an emission angle of ± 60°C and high radiant power to 3.2mW at 20 mA or 7.5mW at 50 mA. Built on AlGaN technology, the VLMU35CL00-280-120 features maximum forward voltage of 6.5V, a wavelength range of 265nm to 285nm, and forward current up to 70mA, compared to 30mA for typical competing parts.

The emitter diode’s specifications make it ideal for water and air purification, physical surface sterilization, medical disinfection, and portable sanitizers. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the VLMU35CL-280-120 is compatible with reflow soldering processes and features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020.

Features & Benefits:

• Delivers an extremely long lifetime

• Features a compact 3.5 mm by 3.5 mm by 1.2 mm surface mount package with a quartz window

• Emission angle of ± 60°C

• High radiant power to 3.2mW at 20mA or 7.5mW at 50mA

• Maximum forward voltage of 6.5V

• Wavelength range of 265nm to 285nm

• Forward current up to 70mA

• RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green

• Compatible with reflow soldering processes

• Features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020

Applications:

• Medical Disinfection

• Physical Surface Sterilization

• Water and Air Purification

• Portable Sanitizers

As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics is always at the forefront with the latest Vishay product updates and releases. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Semiconductors and Passive Components.