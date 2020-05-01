Godrej Ashok Vihar- The Most Anticipated project in Delhi for luxurious home seekers

India’s most renowned Developer is back to simulate magic in Delhi with it’s most anticipated project named as Godrej Ashok Vihar

In the center of all the smoke and pollution, there’s a getaway. A project that is relatively distinct to its surroundings. Introducing residences that bestow a fresh breath and clean aura. Project in Ashok Vihar has been planned and developed with great emphasis on client necessities. Godrej developer always introduces the best residential and retail projects according to their desires. It is going to be the ultra-luxurious project to be spread over a massive area of 26.58 acres of landscapes. This township is going to have 2, 3, and 4 BHK units with distinct layouts. Whether you have small or big family, these units will precisely meet all your needs.

Amenities

Godrej Ashok Vihar Delhi

. is going to have round the clock security services like securities, CCTV surveillance and firefighting systems. It will have landscaped gardens with seating arrangements, 24 hours power backup, kids play area, 24×7 water facility, swimming pool, outdoor sports area, spacious car parking, gym for home buyers, Wi-Fi connectivity, high speed elevators, and landscaped garden. The developer is well recognized to have great composure in several cities of the country. This new project is going to have excellent and best outcomes in Delhi NCR. In this project, you will absolutely be thrilled with extensive amenities. In short, you can enjoy world-class residency in all terms, be it connectivity to other places and amenities in the complex.

Connectivity benefits

This project is going to have incredible location benefits as it is nestled at the perfect location in the city of Ashok Vihar, Delhi. This project is located in the connectivity to Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida and other important centres of Delhi. The location of this project is so planned and it offers an easy route to nearby destinations like academic institutions, metro stations, retail outlets, malls, railway stations, recreational zones, shopping complex, hospitals etc. The proximity is also very well assisted by transportation and a multitude of the trendy mean of transport like metro, taxis, buses, autos etc. ply here making it very favourable and manageable to reach the locale.

About the developer

This complex is constructed by the Godrej group. It is an outstanding group in the real estate market in India. The team of this developer is realized for its ideal work and reliable delivery of high-end residential complex which are developed especially in accord to the pre-defined specifications. They have successfully introduced creative concepts in construction to inflict new lifestyle standards.

To know more details about this project you can reach us @+91-9810047296.