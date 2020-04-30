SmartTOP module for the new Porsche Carrera Convertible available as of summer 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 30, 2020

The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has announced the SmartTOP convertible top module for the new Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible (992). The complementary convertible top module will be available as of summer 2020. “We are pleased that the owners of the new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet can start the 2020 season with our SmartTOP module,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top controls by Mods4cars, provide more comfort with clever functions and also offer numerous additional features. For example, the SmartTOP for the new Porsche Carrera Convertible, makes One-Touch convertible top operation possible. With only one tap on the convertibles top button in the interior, the top can be opened or closed automatically.

In addition, the convertibles top can also be operated via the vehicles remote control using One-Touch. After entering a short key combination on the remote control, the top opens or closes. No change to the vehicles key is required for this function. SmartTOP customers can also open and close the windows via the vehicles remote control.

The latest development by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, will have, among other things, the following additional functions: The wind deflector can be extended comfortably by One-Touch. In addition, it can be programmed as to whether or not the wind deflector is to be set up automatically after opening the convertibles top. On vehicles with a Keyless-Go package it will be possible to open or close the top by touching the drivers’ door handle without having to remove the key from the pocket.

Any current running movement of the convertible top will not be interrupted when switching off the engine. Furthermore, the module can be completely deactivated if required. The SmartTOP convertible top module is equipped with a standard USB port. This enables the configuration of the module on the home PC/Mac as well as the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Mods4cars has also taken care of easy installation. A specially developed plug-and-play adapter is included in delivery, which ensures for a simple connection between the vehicles electronics and the SmartTOP module.

The company, Mods4cars, already offers its SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Porsche models 996, 997, 991, 981, 718, 987 and Cayman are already supported.

A product video can be viewed here:



