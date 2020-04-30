Samsung to develop a 250MP image sensor for smartphones

Mixnews : Samsung seems to be extremely committed to bringing high-resolution cameras to smartphones. While it is still the only one to cross the 100MP threshold, it already has a 250MP image sensor in the pipeline.

Earlier this month, Samsung revealed its goal of eventually creating sensors that boast of a resolution of 600MP which will “rival the human eye”. Of course, that is at least a few years away, but in the intermediate period, Samsung will be working on a 150MP sensor and then, on a 250MP sensor.

This information comes from Chinese tech site MyDrivers.

Higher-resolution sensors have a couple of distinct advantages over conventional sensors. The most obvious one is the significantly higher

level of details in the image that can be retained while cropping it. Secondly, the higher number of pixels can be combined to create much larger individual pixels for better low-light imaging and colour fidelity.

For context, the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor can combine nine adjacent pixels via pixel-binning to create a 12MP image with a 2.4μm pixel size. Having more pixels at its disposal could allow for a higher factor of pixel-binning.

The more interesting bit is that the upcoming 250MP sensor might also be much larger in size, spanning close an inch diagonally. This is an important aspect as cramming so many pixels over a smaller sensor will greatly affect low-light imaging.

Having said so, it is also very difficult to physically add a larger sensor in a phone because of how valuable real estate inside the chassis is. Processors will also have to be that much more powerful to be able to handle such high amounts of data throughput.

Samsung’s 150MP ISOCELL sensors are expected to attain commercialisation early next year, with Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo said to be the first customers. Samsung’s upcoming flagships such as the Note 20 and the Fold 2 will stick to the 108MP cameras.

