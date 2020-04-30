First disaster movie on the Covid-19 pandemic

The events take place in Lviv, Ukraine, where in January 2020 an elderly American theatre director flew from Chicago to work in a local theatre. While being in Chicago, he contacts his friend from China, who tells him about the events taking place in Wuhan. What is happening in China seems rather remote, thus the director does not change his plans and goes on a trip. While staying in Lviv, he begins to receive video calls from his friends from different countries, and their messages are increasingly alarming and frightening. As a result of the restrictive measures imposed by almost all countries of the world, he ended up being «locked» in a foreign country in a strict quarantine regime and face to face with the real threat to his life. His friends and relatives are also at risk in the epicentres of the pandemic in other countries. All are divided by new borders that can no longer be crossed.

This feature-documentary film includes several real stories shared by people who have faced a pandemic in different situations. The film tells about their feelings and incredible events that they had to face.

Our team is looking now for additional interesting stories of people from different countries, and we will be very grateful if you could help us to find them.

We kindly ask you to post this news with our e-mail address and links to our social media pages with the call to the readers to share their stories and become one of the heroes of the film. We will also be glad to receive your personal story or the story of your company.

We sincerely thank you and look forward to fruitful cooperation.

Our contacts:

mystory@thepausemovie.com

https://www.facebook.com/thepausemovie2020

https://www.instagram.com/thepausemovie2020/