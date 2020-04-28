Mega Mobile Deals Offers 100% Approval on Bad Credit Score Phones in the UK

London, UK: Mega Mobile Deals, a brand committed to helping UK shoppers find the best smartphone deals available, is offering 100% approval on bad credit score phones.

Credit is a common concern for customers across the United Kingdom. A low score can stand in the way of future financial opportunities, such as securing a loan for a new car or taking out a mortgage on a first home. Banks and lenders may turn applicants away if their score fails to meet their criteria, even if only by a narrow margin.

Unfortunately, a bad credit rating may also prevent consumers from finding a competitive deal on the latest smartphones. Even if they have never been turned down by a provider in the past, the negative press surrounding low credit scores may put them off trying in the first place.

But Mega Mobile Deals is dedicated to connecting shoppers with mobiles for bad credit. This website carries critical resources and information, such as how to check if you’re eligible for a phone contract, which is a significant issue for customers from outside the UK or without a credit history.

Mega Mobile Deals’ team offers details on finding cutting-edge mobiles for bad credit scores with 100% approval, as well as insights into the models available to those looking to buy a contract phone online. UK residents can browse a selection of contract phones from such powerhouses as Samsung, Huawei, Apple, and more, while SIM-only deals are included too.

The website covers each handset’s key features, enabling consumers to check the essential details (5G ready, free data roaming, etc.) before applying. This empowers customers with the knowledge to make an informed choice when taking out a phone contract online.

A member of Mega Mobile Deals’ executive team commented on the importance of contract phones for bad credit scores in the current economic climate, and highlighted the resources available at the brand’s website:

“Almost everyone carries a mobile phone today, and the latest smartphones are essential lifestyle companions. They connect you to your friends, family, and the rest of the world across multiple channels, from texts and voice calls to social media apps. That’s why it’s so hard for people to miss out on a fantastic smartphone due to a poor credit score — and it’s something we’re addressing head-on.

“The entire Mega Mobile Deals team is committed to helping UK shoppers find the best mobile phone for them, with 100% approval, no matter how bad their credit rating may be. We’ve created some fantastic guides to advise customers, and will be adding much more in the future.”