In The Wake Of COVID-19, Systango Puts Up A Funding of $100,000

Systango, a web and mobile app development agency announced a fund of $100,000 to help companies in healthcare, e-learning, make headway against the adversities caused by COVID 19 and combat surge in demand via technology.

Systango will be offering its expertise and experience to these companies, help them scale, optimise their infrastructure and offer them services such as product strategy, design, development, deployment, and maintenance using this fund. Interested individuals and companies can send an email providing information about their products/services and how Systango can help them on hello@systango.com.

Vinita Rathi, CEO, Systango states, “We are here as your technology partner, to help you provide your services efficiently and effectively, especially if you are on the front lines dealing with this crisis.”

In addition to this, she further addresses how the company is contributing to society in these trying times “We are very happy to announce that our team of 200+ people is still intact with no one having to look at any pay cuts. I believe our success so far has been driven by building and nurturing life-long relationships, contributing towards the well being of society and we will continue to do everything to do our part in these trying times.”