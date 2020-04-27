iinsight® is Now Updated with Drag and Drop Feature for Easy Access

Australia: iinsight® is the leading web-based OH and rehabilitation case management solution. It is an intuitive and easy to use cloud-based software and reporting system that is specifically developed to help the healthcare industry. Now, iinsight® is updated with the drag and drop feature for both mac and windows operating systems for effortless data entry.

Developed by the Be Software International, iinsight® is a trusted cloud-based practice management software designed for the occupational health, vocational rehabilitation consultants and s allied service providers. iinsight® get things done faster by linking the tasks to cases and provide 24*7 system monitoring with cloud data backup facility. It maximises the efficiency through instant access to client information, comprehensive workflows and built-in reminders. Now the designers have added a new update called the drag and drop feature.

This fantastic drag and drop feature allows users to drag the existing documents or emails from the computer into the documentation case areas of the software. As an addition, users can also drag and drop emails (within Microsoft Outlook) into the File Note body of the billing entry, and this will automatically populate the text of the email into the File Note body, during the entry of a billing. For effortless entry, this feature skips all the mess of uploading a document or copy and paste. Users need to simply find and drag the documents, images, videos or emails directly into the case or billing entry to access the files.

iinsight® is a completely secured online case management system that allows users to save their data securely in the cloud and work safely with any web-connected device. To get a free trial of 14 days or to explore the complete features of iinsight®, please visit the official website and fill the Contact Us form.

About the Company:

iinsight® is a cloud-based case management and reporting system, designed for health clinics, allied health service providers and NDIS service providers. It provides database security, backups and 24×7 system monitoring with cloud access to make the case management easy.

Contact Details

Business Name: iinsight

Contact Person: Renato Parletta

Designation: CEO

Address: Level 6 – 6 Help Street

City: Chatswood

State: NSW

Country: Australia

Zip code/ PIN code: 2067

Phone: +61 2 9372 5100

Toll Free Number: 1300 796 227

Email Id: renato.parletta@besoftware.biz

Website: https://www.iinsight.biz/