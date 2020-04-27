How to Fix Sync Error in Garmin Express.

Garmin Express is a software which is used to manage all the Garmin devices a person owns. Garmin is a leading organization that makes the activity tracking devices and GPS devices. Garmin is one of the popular makers of the tracking devices like smartwatches, activity trackers, heart rate monitor devices, and GPS devices for cars, bikes, and trucks. Garmin Express is used for map updates, user registration, software updates, and to share the activity data to the Garmin Connect app. Garmin Express application for computers and supports both Windows and Mac operating systems. After the installation of the Garmin device on your computer, you have to update all your Garmin devices so you can manage them properly.

To download the Garmin Express App:

• Visit the Garmin Express website.

• Click download for Windows version if you are a Windows user.

• Now run the Garmin Express software file.

• Accept the terms and policies of Garmin Inc.

• Then click install to finish the process.

What is the Garmin Express Sync error?

When your device is unable to exchange data with the Garmin Express Map Update and software updates are not working for your devices this can be caused by the Garmin Express Sync Error. Users should not be worried about losing the workout data because the data is saved in your Garmin account and can be accessed anytime.

Reasons why you are having Garmin Express Sync problem:

Outdated Garmin Express: Make sure you have the latest version of the Garmin Express to connect to the Garmin devices. If you have an outdated version of the Garmin Express you will face the Garmin Sync error because Garmin Express requires an internet connection to work and if you have an older version it will not work properly and show you the Sync error.

Corrupt data and files on Garmin device: Corrupt files of the Garmin Express will lead you to the syncing error so make sure you don’t have corrupt files in your system. When your files on Garmin Express they won’t allow the sharing of data with your Garmin devices.

Damaged Garmin Express: Most of the serious reason why you are having a syncing problem is the Malware. This malware can damage your software and won’t let it work again properly. So make sure you have the proper safety measures enables in your system so that malware does not damage the Garmin Express software.

Do this before starting the Garmin Express troubleshooting:

• Check the firmware update of the Garmin Express and in case it is outdated, update it immediately.

• Make sure the software in your Garmin device is also updated.

• Make sure you have the working internet connection and stable speed to transfer the files easily otherwise it will be time-consuming.

• In any case, if your Garmin device shows you the server error, you have to check all the internet settings.

• Scan your system if there is any malware.

• The last step is to reboot the system.

Steps to fix the Garmin Express syncing issue:

However, Synchronizing is a one-way process. It works by transferring your data from your device and transfer to the Garmin Connect account from it will be transferred to the Garmin Express software.

To make this service run automatically on your device, follow the steps defined further:

• Step 1: Download the Garmin Express from an official Garmin website source and then install it on your desktop/ laptop.

• Step 2: Now launch the GPS Express software program and connect your device to the computer that you want to sync.

• Steps 3: After connecting your device, register the device on Garmin Express through an online process and click on the ‘Sync now’ button to begin the process.

• Note: Before the process begins, Login to your Garmin Express app with the registered email ID which you used in registration.

• Step 4: Garmin Express will verify the login credential, your process to sync data using Garmin Express will automatically begin.

In case, the process of syncing doesn’t begin automatically, upload the data of your activities or any other data to the Garmin Connect account manually.

For detailed steps, look ahead:

• Step 1: Use your USB cable to connect your device to your computer.

• Step 2: Use authenticated credentials to log in to the Garmin Connect webpage.

• Step 3: On the top right corner of the page, click on a watch like an icon and choose Import data.

• Step 4: Now import the desired file by locating the file in your device.

• Step 5: Finally, tap on Import data and wait for the process to finish.

Note: Remember, the Garmin Connect app will only sync those files that have extensions. FIT, .GPX,. TCX.

Hope these steps will solve your syncing issue in your system.

However, if still, your device fails to sync data to Garmin Express you can reach the Garmin Tech support for help. Garmin support will help you fix any type of issue by providing the best suitable solution.