Aloha Technology Helps Migration From Legacy Systems To Modern Systems With Ease

Digitization has increased the need for evolving the business models as legacy systems can be stumbling blocks in an organization’s drive toward modernity. A legacy systems modernization solutions make all systems up-to-date with modern technology. Aloha technology has helped many organizations achieve this legacy digital transformation effectively over the last decade.
Modernization is the inevitable long-term solutions. The enterprise can choose to either – migrate the legacy systems to modern applications and host them on a modern platform, or, build a new set of systems from the scratch and abandon the older ones. Either option comes with its own challenges. Aloha Technology is quite confident to handle these challenges
Cost: The single-largest reason to delay or defer the legacy modernization exercise in most organizations is the cost, or perceptions around the same.
Time and Disruption: Given the duration of the exercise, there could be disruption to the service. This requires informing users/customers about the same and preparing for disaster recovery.
Loss of Data: If the migration exercise is not properly executed, large chunks of data can be lost from one or more systems, applications and modules. And if all these data had no backups, this can cause serious disruption, or conflicts within the organization.
Co-existence and Integration challenges : Even as the exercise is happening, some of the older systems must co-exist with the migrated ones. However, integration between them must be smooth. Integration with later-day systems must also be full-fledged.
Training/re-training staff: IT departments as well as internal users must be familiarized with the new systems through extensive training programs, which again imply time, cost and disruption.
Ensuring user experience: Merely ensuring all the functionality is available in the new system is not enough! User experience is equally desirable.
Stakeholder’s commitment: Given the above challenges, stakeholders of the migration exercise may try to abort it midway, so sustaining their commitment is a challenge too.
At Aloha Technology, we have a new and effective approach to legacy migration that makes it hassle-free and ensures better returns on IT investments.