What to expect from a day yacht charter on the French Riviera?

The French Riviera boasts a breathtaking coastline with many famous seaside resorts such as St Tropez, Cannes or Monaco. There is a variety of possible itineraries for a day yacht charter to explore some of the most beautiful corners of the region. Chartering a boat is definitely one of the best ways to explore the south of France and our team of yacht charter planners will recommend the best route based on your preferences and time available. We also pay particular attention to match the right boat and crew to your requirements and budget. The below will give you an insight on what to expect from your day on the sea.

EMBARKATION

You will embark in the port of your choice, as indicated on your charter contract. Beforehand, you will have received a map of the boat’s location in the port as well as the contact details of your Captain.

LIFE ON BOARD

Your crew will do their utmost to make your stay on board as pleasant as possible. You will be able to take advantage of all the facilities of your charter yacht. In particular, towels will be provided for swimming. In order to avoid damage to the boat, you will be asked to take off your shoes on board. Remain vigilant when moving around on board.

ACTIVITIES

The main activity guests enjoy during a yacht charter is swimming. Depending on your itinerary, you will be able to swim in creeks, in lagoons or near superb sandy beaches such as the famous Pampelonne beach in St Tropez. Located in the bay of Cannes, the Lérins Islands also offer a superb environment for swimming. You will also be able to go on a snorkeling expedition and admire the Mediterranean seabed.

If your yacht comes with a selection of water toys, you will of course be able to enjoy all the equipment available on board.

LUNCH

You have the choice between a lunch ashore or on board. The French Riviera offers a fantastic selection of restaurants and beach clubs directly accessible from the sea. Some of the most iconic beach clubs on the French Riviera include Club 55, Bagatelle and Byblos. Your yacht charter planner will arrange bookings according to your preferences. If the crew of your yacht includes a cook or a chef, a meal can be prepared on board for you. In this case, you will be provided with a food preference questionnaire prior to your charter.

DISEMBARKATION

Disembarkation is scheduled in the port of your choice, as indicated on your charter contract.

We hope the above has inspired you to get out to sea and book your boat rental!