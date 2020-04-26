Want to serve Society Better? Read to Find How

India is a multicultural melting pot, wherea large number of people belong to starkly different communities. To serve such a society, it is essential to have the process planned and legalized. You can serve the people by forming NGOs in form of societies and trusts. To form a state level society at least 7 persons are required while at national level society it required 7 person from different states, in case of Trusts a minimum of 2 persons and a maximum of 21 persons are needed.

If you set up a NGOs in form ofsociety or trust, you should register it to make it legal. NGOs are registered mainly for the following purposes:

Promotion of Science

Promotion of Literature

Performing arts

Military orphan funds

Maintenance of libraries

Knowledge

Grant for charitable assistance

Maintenance of museums and galleries

Performing Charitable Activities

Any other cause approved by Government

If you want to register your society, you should also know about the benefits and importance of getting your society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860:

It gives legal status to your society

It is an essential prerequisite for opening bank accounts

You can lawfully vest properties of your society

Your society is recognised before all authorities and forums

Exemption from Income Tax

Now let’s see what are the details and documents required for society registration:

Details Required:-

Name of Society

Governing Body (Minimum 7 members)

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Secretary

Treasurer

Members

Objectives of Society

Area of Operation

Email Id.

Contact No.

Registered Address

Documents Required:-

Pan Card of all members

Adhar Card of all members

Office Address Proof

Property Paper along with any one from below

Electricity Bill (if owned)

Rent Agreement with Electricity Bill (if taken on rent)

Memorandum of Association with the clauses of work and objectives of the society

Articles of association with the following information:

Rules and regulations of the society and membership requirements

Details of the meetings

Details about the auditors

Forms of arbitration

Processes of dissolution of the society

A covering letter signed by the founders of the society stating the purpose of formation of the society.

Declaration by the president of the society about his willingness.

There are some differences between society registration and trust registration. Society registration is done under the Society Registration Act, 1860 and a trust registration is done under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. A trust requires at least two trustees, whereas a society requires seven or more members.

The benefits of registering your trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 are as follows:

You will be eligible to get grants from the government.

You will be eligible to get the 80G certificate benefit under the Income Tax Act.

Recognition/Affiliation from any University / Organization

Now let’s see what are the details and documents required for trust registration:

Details Required

Name of Trust

Objectives of Trust

Mobile no and Email id

Constitute of Board of Trustees (Designation of members)

Documents Required

Two photos of SETTLOR as well as Trustee

Address Proof- Aadhar Card of all Members

Office Address Proof

Electricity Bill (if owned)

Rent Agreement with Electricity Bill (if taken on rent)

Physical presence of Settlor/all (at the time registration) with original ID (i.e. Aadhar Card)

Two witness with original ID proof (i.e. Aadhar Card at the time registration)

For all of the above requirements like NGO registration in Delhi, Society registration in Delhi or Trust registration in Delhi you can contactManish Anil Gupta & Co. (Chartered Accountants) which is a reliable name in Industry & worth a try.

Source: http://prsync.com/manishanil-gupta/want-to-serve-society-better-read-to-find-how-3285342/