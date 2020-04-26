The best Mediterranean yacht charter destinations

The French Riviera

When summer comes, the French Riviera remains one of the most popular destinations in the world. With its chic seaside resorts like Cannes or Saint-Tropez, its very Provencal and glamorous atmosphere, exclusive venues, sophisticated restaurants and lively parties, the Côte d’Azur never fails to attract the beautiful crowds.

The Balearic islands

Located in Spain, the Balearic Islands are a true corner of paradise and a destination not to be missed for a holiday with family or friends. Whether you dream of peace and quiet or action, of admiring unspoilt landscapes or partying in trendy beach clubs, you will find what you are looking for in the Balearic Islands!

The Cyclades

Welcome to the Cyclades! A group of islands, each one more beautiful than the other, with a crazy charm, paradisiacal coastal landscapes, small typical villages, tasty cuisine and idyllic beaches… The gentle Mediterranean climate and the richness of the area have seduced many yacht charterers in recent years.

Croatia

How about a yacht charter in Croatia?Croatia is one of the most popular yacht charter destinations in the Mediterranean, with medieval fortified towns, paradise islands and nature parks. Its architectural heritage and natural wealth is simply unparalleled!

