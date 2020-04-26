Sit Outdoors Year-Round with Customised Patios from Just Patios

Just Patios designs and builds long-lasting patios that help clients enjoy the outdoors while being close to their home.

[MORAYFIELD, 27/04/2020] – Adding outdoor living space to your property lets you experience your home in a new way. Depending on your lifestyle, you could turn a patio into an extended living room or kitchen.

Maximise your outdoor space with a personalised outdoor patio. If you live in the Brisbane or Sunshine Coast area, choose Just Patios to create a patio that you and your family will enjoy for years.

Choose from a Range of Patio Designs

Just Patios offers a range of outdoor patio designs, like:

• Flyover Patio: A popular choice among homeowners, the flyover patio is elevated along a home’s existing gutter line to provide extra height and airflow.

• Flat/Skillion-Insulated Patio: This design has a ceiling-like appearance, ideal for homeowners who want to turn their outdoor space into an extra room.

• Skillion -Non-Insulated Patio: This patio design provides an extra ceiling height while reducing the need for additional beams and rafters.

• Gable Patio: Offered in both insulated and non-insulated roofing, gable designs provide additional airflow, height and space to an outdoor space.

All patio designs come with a range of colours and finishes to complement the design of the property.

Patios That Last for Years

Just Patios uses the best systems in Australia and products with 15-year warranties to create outdoor patios. Professional and licenced builders take charge of each project to make sure the work results in a long-lasting patio that clients will enjoy for years.

Aside from doing builds, the team of Just Patios handles all the paperwork for the clients. They acquire building approvals, work with private certifiers and coordinate with local council so clients can relax and wait for the finished project.

About Just Patios

Just Patios designs and builds patios, carports and outdoor spaces across Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The team brings a high standard of workmanship with every project, customising outdoor living spaces to fit the property design and the client’s requirements.

Just Patios is licenced under the Queensland Building and Construction Commission and is a long-serving member of the Master Builders.

To request a free quote, visit https://www.justpatios.com.au/ or call 1300 284 531.