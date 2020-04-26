Ambuja Cement and ACC join hands to support those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis

Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, two leading cement manufacturing companies who are members of the global LafargeHolcim group, have collectively contributed Rs.3.30 crore to three NGOs to support daily-wagers, migrant labour, slum-dwellers and the homeless stranded across the country on account of the lockdown.

Ambuja Cement and ACC are supporting Goonj, an NGO renowned for being on the forefront of disaster relief with expertise in material management, as well as Praja Foundation and Mumbai Roti Bank, who are working extensively with labourers and daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood on account of the country-wide lockdown to protect against the novel coronavirus. Together, these organisations are carrying out multi-pronged containment and relief efforts in those parts of the country that require immediate attention.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India, LafargeHolcim and MD & CEO Ambuja Cements Limited said, “Today, India, like other countries across the world, is grappling with its worst public health crisis. In times like these, collaborative models are more effective in both containment of the disease as well as support for those whose livelihood and even survival is at risk. We believe that our contributions to these NGOs who are delivering grass-root relief measures coupled with our own companies’ efforts on ground working with local communities will greatly accelerate the scale and impact we will have.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown that has brought the country to a standstill, Ambuja Cement and ACC immediately mobilised resources to protect the communities where we operate. Through our CSR arms, Ambuja Cement Foundation and ACC TRUST, thousands of bags of food and ration kits have been distributed to migrant labour and the marginalised. Re-purposed tankers and vehicles are being used to spray disinfectant to sanitize hundreds of villages. Our associate Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are making three-layered face masks for distribution to local municipalities, sanitation workers and those providing essential services. Our volunteers are walking through villages armed with loudspeakers and posters as well as through thousands of mobile messaging to educate villagers on social distancing, personal sanitation, and respiratory hygiene.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited, reiterated “The global pandemic has created an unprecedented societal challenge. The corporate sector must step up to augment the work of the government and public bodies. As our country focuses on public health needs, at ACC and Ambuja, we are rallying together to support NGOs who are best placed to make a meaningful difference to those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are taking collective responsibility to ensure the daily sustenance of migrant labourers, daily-wagers and impacted communities.”

Ambuja Cement and ACC are always at the forefront of relief efforts in the face of natural disasters. We are committed to creating larger societal value. We believe that the communities residing around our operations are our key stakeholders and we have a firm commitment towards their empowerment and holistic development.