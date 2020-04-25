Anhad, Dwarka Collective, Dwarka and Pehchan started their Food for the Marginalized programme on March 26th, 2020. During the first phase of Lock down supported by individual and a few organizational supporters we received both financial as well as donations in kind.

We have provided (data till April 14) ration kits for a month to 3380 familes , cooked meal to 38,727, vegetable kits to 250, milk to 350, eggs to 1000 people. We also supported many young people dealing with mental health issues by picking up their counseling fee.

Till now we have collectively helped families & individuals from :

Aligarh (UP), Bagdola Village, Bakkarwala, Barar Square, Delhi Cantt., Begusarai, Bihar, Bharuch, Gujarat, Bhata Vistar, Bindapur, Burari, Chandkheda, Ahmadabad, Daryagunj, Delhi , Jaipur Highway, Dholka, Gujarat, Dhule, Maharashtra, Ghatlodia, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Gota, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Goyla Dairy, Gulabi Bagh , Hari Nagar, Jaitpur Extension, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Janak Puri, Juhapura, Gujarat, Kakrola, Dwarka Mor, Katihar, Bihar, Kheda, Gujarat, Kishangunj, Bihar, Kutch, Gujarat, Lal Quarter, Madipur, Mahamadpur, Rajasthan , Mahavir Enclave, Matiala, Mohan Garden, Mundka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Palam Village, Palsana Vistar ,Surat, Gujarat, Kim, Surat, Gujarat, Pattan (Kashmir), Pulwama (Kashmir), Rajapuri, Rajkot, Gujarat, Rajnagar, Ramphal Chowk, Sectors 2, 3, 6, 7,8,9,10,11,14, 17, Dwarka , Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapuri, Sola, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Tajpur Pahadi, Uttam Nagar, Vadaj ,Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Vikaspuri, West Patel Nagar. In majority of the above places we have worked ourselves on the ground, in a few places however, we have coordinated with local volunteers.

We have exhausted all the resources that we generated. We will be able to submit the final report along with finances to all donors once the lock down is over.

This is our fourth appeal for donations as we enter the second lock-down phase. There are hundreds of new requests for relief and the one month rations provided by us earlier are over.

We request you to kindly donate. Kindly inform Manish at 8373940162 about every transaction you make. If you have donated earlier please also send information with amount and date to him as we are unable to trace a few names.

You can kindly donate to any of the following accounts according to your convenience:

Google pay Manish Kumar: 8373940162

Bank online transfers

Manish Kumar

A/c – 0160000100256713

IFSC Code -PUNB0016000

Punjab National Bank Branch: Nizamuddin West

If you want to donate to Anhad’s account please whatsapp 9811807558 for bank details.

To know more and contribute in any way please call or WhatsApp on numbers below:

Leena Dabiru 9811137421

Roger Samuel 9810336191

Dev Desai- 9979704474

Shameera Ashroff 9810146649

Shabnam Hashmi 9811807558

On behalf of

Anhad Team

Dwarka एक साथ

Dwarka Collective

Pehchan