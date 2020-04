Chaitanya Nandigam – Top Digital Marketing Consultant in Hyderabad

Chaitanya Nandigam is the founder and CEO of Emblix solutions, ranked as silicon India Top 10 Digital Marketing Company.Chaitanya Nandigam is Digital Marketing Consultant, Entrepreneur & Strategist with 9+ years’ experience of successfully leading digital strategy.

Experienced in creating Digital Marketing and communication strategy which includes defining and embedding strategy for Lead generation, Online brand Management & Customer engagement.And He has proven ability to achieve ROI for online and traditional marketing initiatives by creating, implementing and optimizing strategies based upon analysis of metrics.Chaitanya Nandigam is best in the business by following a strict code of ethics, developing and implementing unique proprietary Digital Strategies, all of which go above and beyond industry standards.