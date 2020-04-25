Amid Coronavirus FIITJEE announces home based admission test

New Delhi: Amidst current lockdown situation due to pandemic COVID-19, FIITJEE- India’s one of the leading institutes for engineering entrance exam preparations, has facilitated Home Based Online Admission Tests to ensure aspiring students do not lose time & continue to pursue their academic goals through FIITJEE’s Online Classes.

Considering the academic concerns of students in current locked down

situation, FIITJEE has already started online Classes, which are the NEXT best experience to its Legendary Classroom teaching. Till the situation gets normal, all classes will be held through online mode.

Students who have already started taking FIITJEE’s Online Classes are praising about the quality teaching offered & are also relaxed to some extent as they are not losing their time & preparation strategy.

The aspiring students looking forward to quality guidance from true mentors can choose (as per their convenience) from the list of fresh dates released for taking Home Based Online Admission Test. The Online Admission Test For students presently in class VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII & XII appeared is on 26th April 2020 & For students presently in class VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII appeared to be held on 2nd & 3rd May 2020.

“We understand our responsibility to ensure no disruption of preparation for the students. Admission Test will enable eligible students to join program of their choice and get sufficient time for Self-Study, solving assignments, Doubt Clearance, and Tests while gaining better adaptability to the progressive level of difficulty. At this situation we are asking students/parents to avail of our services from home so that they are safe from this deadly virus while gaining academic advantage.” said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group

“ Students will be geared up for Scholastic/ Competitive examinations like JEE Advanced, JEE Main, Olympiads, KVPY, X/XII Boards, NTSE &, Jr. Science Olympiads.” He added

The lockdown situation has indeed made it challenging for all of us and especially for students who have been looking forward to JEE Mains Exam 2020

