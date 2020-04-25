Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohr says “INDIA will Rebound back Strongly post Covid 19 within 6 months balancing Growth & Life”

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 10th IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Prof. Dr. Deepak Vohra Ambassador, IFS. Prof. Vohra is Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Lesotho, AFRICA; Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, AFRICA; Special Advisor to Government of South Sudan; Special Advisor to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Leh & Kargil, INDIA and Formerly Ambassador of India to Armenia, Georgia, Sudan, South Sudan, Poland and Lithuania. Prof. Vohra is also a public figure, TV personality, Diplomat and Honourary Professor at Indian Institute of Finance. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance ( www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India ( www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 48 global participants from USA, Sweden, UK, Japan, Abu Dabhi, Dubai, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and others.

Amabassador Dr. Vohra said that Life is about balance and choices. The essence of life comes with happiness. It is all about the balance. If one spreads happiness one would be happier. Satisfaction and compassion are important for living a happy life. According to him, we can bring certainty by accepting uncertainty and change. Change is the only constant in the humanism and we should accept the uncertainty.

According to Dr. Vohra, youth must try to improve not only oneself but also the society. Have trust in oneself in this tough time. Through education we can deal with any situation in better ways. India is fortunate to have a median age o 28 years and is the youngest country in the world. We must empower them to lead us strongly into the next century.

Prof. Vohra said that COVID 19 crisis has taught us that we can do better with less resources in less time. To deal with this crisis we must have trust and confidence. We must never be pessimistic as this is much harmful state said Ambassador Dr. Vohra. Trust is critical to the whole process of Happy Living and one should ensure to develop an aura of Trust factor with all one deals with. The present situation has showed us that we have developed trust for the government with the emotional connect and confidence by the Honourable Prime Minister Modi connecting with people of India on regular basis in Man-ki-baat and various other forums in the last 1 month since lockdown. All depends on the choices we take in our life. There must be a change in mindset. The important lesson we have learned is that we can survive and grow as a society and economy and he has full confidence in the economy rebounding back at fast pace within the next 6 months to an year.

Large number of Questions from amongst 48 participants were asked by Dr. Ase Teglund Jarskog (President, Swden Africa Chamber, SWEDEN); Prof. Dr. Junzo Watada (JAPAN & MALAYSIA); Prof. Asoke Laha (Chairman & MD, Interra IT, USA); Mr. Mohd. Haleem Khan (former Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, INDIA); Dr. Faseeh Elahi (Abu Dabhi); Mr. Rajeev Saxena (Senior Advocate, Delhi High Court, INDIA) ; Dr. Sadar (UAE); Prof. Yamini Agarwal (Director, IIF Business School, AKTU, India); and many others.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.