WP Engine Acquires Studio Press WordPress Solution

WPEngine, a leading WordPress digital platform, announced it has acquired Studio Press, creators of the Genesis Framework, a popular theme framework for the millions of WordPress sites that comprise 30 percent of the Web. Genesis, and its accompanying suite of themes, helps enterprises, startups, and agencies to accelerate the building of digital experiences. Previously owned by Rainmaker Digital LLC, the acquisition of the StudioPress product line strengthens WP Engine’s WordPress Digital Experience Platform, allowing faster time-to-market with greater ease.

StudioPress is a suite of WordPress solutions that includes:

Genesis — a WordPress theme framework combining design, layouts, SEO, performance, interoperability/modularity and support. It allows brands to switch between themes, even when doing so at scale. The framework also allows brands to incorporate new technologies more simply. StudioPress Themes — a collection of over 60 professionally designed, SEO-optimized, mobile-responsive themes built with Genesis that support a number of vertical use cases.

The Genesis Community

WP Engine’s acquisition of StudioPress underscores its commitment and investment in the WordPress open source community. This community of tens of thousands of Genesis developers around the world has become the world’s a popular framework in the WordPress space. WP Engine plans to expand support for contributors and the community by providing meaningful opportunities for continued collaboration for the ongoing betterment of the Genesis Framework.

“The Genesis Framework is the world’s favorite way to build breakthrough WordPress sites,” said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WPEngine. “We welcome this incredible community who has contributed to this success and we will invest in its continued expansion. We firmly believe this combination of our engine, the world’s leading digital experience platform, with the Genesis framework will power the next generation of world-class websites for our customers.”

Strengthening the WordPress Digital Experience

Investment and integration:

WP Engine plans to invest in the continued development of the open source Genesis Framework as well as build future solutions that leverage the framework. The Genesis Framework will be integrated into the WP Engine Digital Experience Platform so it performs better here than anywhere else.

Ecosystem expansion:

The addition of Studio Press expands WP Engine’s support for third-party plugins and products created to add functionality or support for the use of the Genesis Framework. It also provides additional content in support of the framework.

